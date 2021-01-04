Lessons learned from 2020: The good stuff

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Time is a gift, and while 2020 was tough in many different ways, the past year also showed new ways to appreciate more of it.

For Norfolk resident Reekah Geiselman, that meant adopting Adelaide the adventure cat.

“She had this curious nature, immediately kind of latched on to me and I just immediately fell in love. It was perfect,” Geiselman said.

The duo has been mountain climbing, camping, even canoeing.

“I got furloughed over the summer. I had extra time, so I just started taking her out on the leash and to First Landing [State Park] just to get her used to the outdoors and she kind of latched onto it,” Geiselman said.

The Norfolk SPCA made lots of perfect matches during the pandemic. Pet adoptions rose 8% in 2020, according to Melissa Heard, SPCA director of operations.

“It means everything to them, right. That’s our goal is to get animals into homes.” Heard said.

All kinds of families learned to love their extra time at home.

The Simonsens welcomed a brand new bundle of joy, Erik, last year.

“He just wanted to see what 2020 was all about,” said his mother, Elise.

She was able to work from the comfort of home during her entire pregnancy. Because she and her husband, Max, don’t need daycare right now, they never miss a moment with baby Erik.

“It’s been so great to have all this time with him and to enjoy all the sweet beginnings,” they told WAVY.

Many Virginians rekindled or even ignited their love for the great outdoors in 2020.

Bicycles sales soared and state parks were packed. Camping at cabins and lodges went up 7% despite campgrounds being shut down for more than a month, according to Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker.

“The things you used to take for granted, now you see how important they are. And being able to get out in nature and recreate and be healthy with your family has never been more important or more valuable,” she said.

All that fresh air was also fresher than ever in 2020.

The Department of Environmental Quality reported another historic year for good air quality in Virginia, thanks in part to a decrease in the number of cars on the roads because people have been staying home for work and play.

Chesapeake resident Kerry Kilburn learned a new medium for creating masterpieces when she started taking online art classes. It’s education, entertainment and therapy all rolled into one.

“They are so wonderful, and you can bring together people from all over the country and all over the world and you can have discussions and talk — learn how to do stuff,” she said.

And as much as Kilburn, a very social person, would also like to get back to normal, she’d love to see those online classes and a few other things continue.

“I like that my husband comes home early. I like that we have more time together. I like that a whole lot,” she said.

In 2020, she enjoyed more family dinners, walks, and games with her grandson. Researchers have proven these things can lead to better grades and self esteem.

So, before you discard 2020 completely, take stock of the lesson you learned there may be more good than you imagined.

Old Dominion University is aiming to chronicle people’s personal experiences from 2020. If you’re interested in taking part, follow this link.