Lawsuit challenges Northam’s temporary ban on all weapons on Virginia Capitol grounds

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) delivers his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A lawsuit challenging Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order temporarily banning all weapons on Capitol grounds was filed Thursday. Northam (D) signed the executive order ahead of next week’s pro-gun rally on Lobby Day.

It is unclear who the plaintiff the lawsuit is at this time but the Virginia Citizen’s Defense League did threaten legal action before Northam made his announcement Wednesday.

A hearing will be held Thursday afternoon in Richmond Circuit Court, according to a spokesperson for Attorney General Mark Herring.