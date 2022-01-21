WaPo: Lawmakers introduce bills aiming to bring Washington Football Team to Virginia

File-This May 14, 2021, file photo shows helmets for the Washington Football Team placed on the sideline during an NFL football rookie minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly have introduced legislation that aims to entice the Washington Football Team to move its home to Virginia.

According to the Washington Post on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) and Del. Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach) said they would submit proposed legislation — which are similar bills, but not identical — that would create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority.

The authority would operate as a political subdivision and help finance the construction of a football stadium and “related facilities,” according to the two bills. It would be comprised of nine members appointed by the governor, four of whom would be on a list created by the stadium’s primary team, and confirmed by the General Assembly.

Virginia’s Legislative Information System shows bills were presented and ordered printed in both the House of Delegates and Senate on Friday.

The legislation introduced Friday follows on the heels of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s comments on Monday suggesting bringing the Washington Football Team to Virginia was a good idea.

The Washington Football Team currently plays at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Washington Post reported their contract requires them to play there until 2027, but the team could choose a future location in Maryland or Washington D.C. If plans move forward for Virginia, the new stadium would be in Loudoun or Prince William counties, team representatives told the WaPo.

Plans for the facility outlined in the proposed legislation could include practice fields, team offices, restaurants, concessions, retail and lodging, and other onsite and offsite parking lots and garages.