Last dog to survive Michael Vick dogfighting ring dies; here’s how he spent life after his rescue

(WJW) — The final dog survivor rescued in the Michael Vick dogfighting case has died at the age of 15.

BAD RAP, an animal welfare nonprofit organization, announced the news on social media Monday.

The investigation into the dogfighting ring began in 2007 with a search on Vick’s property in Surry County, Virginia. Dozens of dogs were seized.

In a Facebook post, the nonprofit said sweet and shy Frodo was the last of 48 “brave survivors” rescued during the case in 2007. He died on Saturday.

“And THIS is the important part,” the post states. “The last 14 years of his life were spent being pampered like a prince with the Ramirez family and dogs.”

BAD RAP said two other dogs from the case passed away recently. Jonny Justice died Thursday, and Uba died in October.

According to the post, Frodo got a special meal of steak before his family helped him pass over.

The organization also shared a photo of all the other dogs rescued as part of the Vick investigation.

Vick served 18 months in federal prison for his role in the ring. He was suspended by the NFL and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Vick returned to the NFL and played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2017. He then signed with Fox Sports as an analyst.