Massive sinkhole blocks 400 residents from leaving neighborhood

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — About 400 people were trapped in their neighborhood Wednesday due to a massive sinkhole in the road that blocked the only point of entry.

Manassas Park, Virginia officials said the sinkhole on Moseby Court was caused by excessive rain overnight. City officials learned of the sinkhole around 4:30 a.m.

The road blocked people residing in about 80 townhomes and 16 condos from leaving the area until 2 p.m. The city manager, Laszlo Palko, said officials were able to build a temporary road for access in and out of the residential area by that time.

“We secured the scene first and then we had to figure out a way to give residents another way in and out of the subdivision, so we actually built a temporary road and that was completed by 2 p.m” said Palko.

While no injuries were reported, officials said one vehicle fell into the sinkhole, and another vehicle “was washed further downstream.” Public Works crews were able to recover both of them.

An emergency city council meeting was also called for Wednesday night to discuss other temporary solutions while the sinkhole is managed, such as a bridge.