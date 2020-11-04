Lanier Middle renamed to Katherine Johnson Middle School, says Fairfax School Board

FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) — In a unanimous decision Monday, the Fairfax School Board voted to change the name of Lanier Middle School to Katherine Johnson Middle School.

Officials say the name, Katherine Johnson Middle School will go into effect in July of 2021 before the start of the 21-22 school year.

“The message to our middle school students is ‘Eagles can soar beyond these earthly skies at Katherine Johnson Middle School,” said City school board member Toby Sorensen.

The school board initially voted to change the school’s name during a meeting on Sept. 14 after three months’ worth of getting feedback from the community — more than 85% agreed the name should be changed.

Nearly 300 names were submitted by members of the community which were narrowed down to six by an advisory team to the Superintendent.

On Oct. 5, Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Pajardo presented the names: Maya Angelou, Katherine Johnson, Legacy, Fairfax Woods, Independence, and City.

“Katherine Johnson has been an inspiration to me for many years, and I know she will be an inspiration to our students,” said Pajardo. “I look forward to working with the Board and the school community to dedicate the building to this extraordinary person in the spring.”

Johnson, who calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers, died Feb. 24 at the age of 101.

“Her contributions continued to serve the nation and helped ensure that the ‘Eagle had landed…and landed safely’. So, I think it appropriate that the name Katherine Johnson for our middle school will inspire new generations of ‘Eagles’ for our community, and I look forward to watching them fly,” City school board member Jon Buttram, who seconded the motion stated.

Click here to read the full statement released by the City of Fairfax School Board.

Latest News