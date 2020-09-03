Kroger union employees protest demanding reinstatement of COVID-19 hazard pay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Kroger union employees will be protesting Thursday afternoon demanding that the COVID-19 hazard pay programs are reinstated after being canceled earlier this summer.

The protest is set to take place on Sept. 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kroger located at 975 Providence Square Shop Center in Virginia Beach.

Beginning April 3, the company provided bonuses and offered “hero pay” to its workers who kept the stores operational while risking possible exposure to the coronavirus. The final installment was paid on June 18 as a one-time bonus for qualified associates.

In total, there are 18 simultaneous protests happening today at Giant, Safeway, and Kroger stores in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia to demand hazard pay at all three companies.

Latest News