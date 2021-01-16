‘KKK propaganda fliers’ found in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police Department (LPD) and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are investigating several calls about ‘propaganda fliers’ left by persons claiming to be a part of the Ku Klux Klann (KKK) members.

On Saturday, January 16, 2020, authorities received multiple calls involving the fliers tied to plastic bags containing birdseed on the Town of Leesburg’s east side and Hampshire Station Drive in Sterling, Va.

LCSO says these are similar to those seen in previous years. LPD, in a preliminary investigation, revealed the similarities that coincide close to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. They also noted the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

LPD says these materials appeared random in their distribution and was not targeting any person(s). Officials ask residents to report any suspicious activity to them to ensure everyone’s safety in the community.

Town of Leesburg residents can use LPD’s 24/7 non-emergency dispatch line at 703-771-4500. 9-1-1 should only be used for emergencies only.

LCSO requests residents with additional information about the cases, including those with possible surveillance video, to call LCSO Detective Pickrell at 703-777-1021. Tips can also be summited using the Loudoun Sheriff’s app available on iTunes and Google Play.