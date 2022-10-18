DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) — Kings Dominion will operate year-round starting next year.

The amusement park made the announcement Tuesday stating that the park will expand to year-round operations. The scheduling change adds additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.

You can view the park’s operating calendar HERE.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager. “We’ve always wanted find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

Weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit the operation of some park attractions. You can purchase the season pass for Kings Dominion HERE.