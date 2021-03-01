Kings Dominion to hire 2,100 associates for 2021 season

DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) — Kings Dominion is looking to fill more than 2,100 positions for its upcoming virtual National Hiring Day event on March 13.

The amusement park is ramping up towards reopening for the 2021 season and it’s looking to fill in openings in several departments including rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage, guest services, and more.

Candidates can register HERE.

In addition to the virtual application and hiring, the park also is offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help new hires prepare to start work.

The park also has a number of full-time roles available including the addition of 80 full-time positions in the operations and food & beverage departments.

According to Kings Dominion’s website, the park’s opening day is scheduled for May 22 with limited capacity. All 2020 Pre-K, Regular, Gold, and Platinum Season Passes (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) have been extended through the 2021 Season, according to pass type. Unused 2020 park admission tickets are also valid through September 6, 2021.