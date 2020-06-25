Kings Dominion: Phase 3 limits ‘improperly applied to large amusement parks’

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Kings Dominion in Virginia is unlikely to reopen in July, saying the Phase 3 limits “are being improperly applied to large amusement parks.”

This echoes what Busch Gardens announced earlier this week.

Kings Dominion will be restricted to 1,000 guests under the third phase of Virginia’s reopening plan, according to a spokeswoman for the amusement park.

The park is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is not expected to reopen in July, as the rest of the state begins to further loosen restrictions. Kings Dominion had postponed opening for the season until April 4, but then pushed that target date back.

Virginia’s Phase 3 stage applies restrictions on entertainment attractions, allowing them to open with 50% capacity, but Maggie Sellers, the communications manager at Kings Dominion, said those limits are not feasible for them.

Sellers’ full statement:

Kings Dominion is disappointed to hear as part of the Phase 3 announcement that the restrictions applied to smaller indoor attractions and venues are being improperly applied to large amusement parks, such as Kings Dominion. Although we respect the decisions of our state officials, the restriction of limiting our park to just 1,000 guests does not reflect the large volume of space available to accommodate recommended social distancing protocols, and essentially suggests the state will only allow us to have 5 people per operating acre. As professional amusement park operators with an exemplary safety record, we are experts at managing risks and following protocols. We have developed protocols to safely reopen our parks in accordance with governmental and CDC directives, Virginia Department of Health, medical professionals, and industry standards that are specifically responsive to the COVID-19 crisis. Many amusement parks across the United States have already successfully reopened with similar protocols. Our capacity controlled, family-friendly experience, coupled with the operational expertise of our seasoned park professionals, provides for an environment where predictable observance and enforcement of social distancing and COVID-19 protocols can be achieved. We are hopeful that our plan for re-opening will receive serious consideration and that a separate decision will be made in short order for amusement parks in Virginia.” Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion announced that purchased 2020 season passes will extend through 2021 amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. For 2020 Season Passholders participating in the Easy Pay Program, monthly billing was suspended as of April 8, and will remain suspended while the park is closed.

