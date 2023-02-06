DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Kings Dominion are planning to hire more than 2,500 seasonal associates as it prepares for the spring and summer seasons.

In a press release sent Monday, officials say the majority of those roles will be filled during a week-long hiring blitz to be held Feb. 18 – 24. These open positions include ride operators, food and beverage associates, lifeguards and aquatics personnel, security and more.

Hourly pay ranges from $15 – $20. Interested candidates can apply at the park’s Human Resources office February 18 – 24 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Below are the upcoming dates listed for the hiring blitz.

Saturday, Feb. 18: Interviewing for all positions

Sunday, Feb. 19: Interviewing for Safety, Security and Admissions positions

Monday, Feb. 20: Interviewing for all positions

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Interviewing for Rides, Aquatics and Park Services positions

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Interviewing for Food & Beverage / Games & Merchandise positions

Thursday, Feb. 23: Interviewing for all positions

Friday, Feb. 24: Interviewing for all positions

For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.