DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion’s cultural event Grand Carnivale will be returning to the park from this Saturday, June 25 to July 10. It will include cultural aspects from six different countries and is included with park admission.

According to Kings Dominion, the King of Carnivale will launch the event every day, excluding Tuesdays, at 4 p.m.

It will include food and music from India, Italy, France, China, Spain and Germany.

Kings Dominion said there will also be a Spectacle of Color parade each night at 8 p.m., which will feature floats, performers and music.

Attendees can try a variety of different foods from each country and watch cultural performances by musicians, acrobats, dancers and singers.

Kings Dominion said there will also be activities for kids including, arts and crafts, games and a scavenger hunt.