Kings Dominion announces limited-capacity ‘Taste of the Season’ event.

DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) — Kings Dominion’s announces it will open for the first time in 2020 to celebrate a holiday limited-capacity “Taste of the Season” event.

The park will be open nightly for the event from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. from December 18 through December 23.

The park says it will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Taste of the Season opens for the final two days of the event on December 26 and 27.

During the event, guests can enjoy 25 unique sweet and savory treats, a dozen “naughty and nice” drinks, up to 16 rides as well as live entertainment and activities.

Admission is included with a 2020 or 2021 Season Pass (reservation still required) or guests can purchase a Tasting Package online at kingsdominion.com which includes admission, parking, and a three or six tasting Tasting Card.

Reservations are still available but will sell out, click here to save your spot.