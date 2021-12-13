Keeping reusable bags clean to prevent germs and cross-contamination ahead of plastic bag tax in Virginia

In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Following the opening of several smaller convenience-type stores using an app and cashier-less technology to tally shoppers’ selections, the store will be the first Amazon Go full-sized cashier-less grocery store. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(WFXR) — Starting on Jan. 1, 2022, a plastic bag tax will be put into place across cities and counties in Virginia.

The tax will impose a five-cent tax on each disposable plastic bag given to shoppers at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies. However, there are some bags that will not be taxed:

Durable plastic bags that are intended to be used multiple times and are at least 4 mil thick

Plastic bags used to wrap, contain, or packages certain goods to prevent damage or contaimination such as ice cream, meat, fish, poultry, produce, unwrapped buck food items, perishable food items, dry cleaning, prescription drugs, and bags sold in containers to be used as garbage, pet waste or leafe removal bags

If you are planning on using your own reusable bag, they are a good sustainable alternative to plastic bags. According to the American Cleaning Institute’s (ACI) website, these bags need to be cleaned properly to prevent germs and mold from growing along with cross-contaminating food.

Depending on which reusable bag will determine how to keep the bag clean.

The ACI also broke down the steps when taking care of reusable bags.

Clean

Wash each bag according to the care instructions, see the images above for fabric care

Clean insulated bags with sanitizing cloths, especialy along the seams.

Separate

When handling raw meats, seafood, and produce, make sure to use separate bags

Separate non-food items such as cleaners, books, sports gear from food items

Store