Keeping reusable bags clean to prevent germs and cross-contamination ahead of plastic bag tax in Virginia

(WFXR) — Starting on Jan. 1, 2022, a plastic bag tax will be put into place across cities and counties in Virginia.
The tax will impose a five-cent tax on each disposable plastic bag given to shoppers at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies. However, there are some bags that will not be taxed:
- Durable plastic bags that are intended to be used multiple times and are at least 4 mil thick
- Plastic bags used to wrap, contain, or packages certain goods to prevent damage or contaimination such as ice cream, meat, fish, poultry, produce, unwrapped buck food items, perishable food items, dry cleaning, prescription drugs, and bags sold in containers to be used as garbage, pet waste or leafe removal bags
If you are planning on using your own reusable bag, they are a good sustainable alternative to plastic bags. According to the American Cleaning Institute’s (ACI) website, these bags need to be cleaned properly to prevent germs and mold from growing along with cross-contaminating food.
Depending on which reusable bag will determine how to keep the bag clean.
The ACI also broke down the steps when taking care of reusable bags.
Clean
- Wash each bag according to the care instructions, see the images above for fabric care
- Clean insulated bags with sanitizing cloths, especialy along the seams.
Separate
- When handling raw meats, seafood, and produce, make sure to use separate bags
- Separate non-food items such as cleaners, books, sports gear from food items
Store
- Make sure bags are dry before storing
- Don’t leave bags in your car trunk, it can promote bacteria growth because it is dark, warm, and often a humid environment
- Store reusable bags at home in a cool, dry environment where air can circulate