Keep Virginia Beautiful to award 35 grants to local environmental projects in June

RICHMOND, Va. – A recent national survey on states’ level of preparation to protect publichealth against disease, disaster, and other calamities once again listed Virginia among the top.

The commonwealth is being commended as one of the top states best prepared to respond to a large-scale emergency.

The "Ready or Not 2021: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, andBioterrorism" report includes Virginia among states in the highest performing tier based on an assessment of key emergency preparedness indicators.

Among other factors, Virginia is highly rated in the report due to: