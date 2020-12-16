Keel laid for ship that will build major Virginia offshore wind project

Two of the offshore wind turbines have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, June 29, 2020. Two wind turbines are part of an offshore wind turbine project. The turbines will begin operation in August. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The keel has been laid for the vessel that will help create an $8 billion offshore wind farm off the Virginia coast, which will be the largest offshore wind project in the United States.

Dominion Energy made the announcement on Wednesday, calling it a “monumental step for the offshore wind industry in America.” The keel is the bottom-most central steel structural beam on a vessel.

The 472-foot ship, which will be the first Jones Act compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel, is being constructed by the global marine shipbuilding firm Keppel AmFELS at its Brownsville, Texas shipyard. Officials have lauded its domestic-focused supply chain, which will use more than 14,000 tons of U.S. steel, most from Alabama and West Virginia.

“Offshore wind is bringing clean energy and new jobs to America, and Virginia is leading the way,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “This new vessel will help propel the offshore wind supply chain, drive economic development in Hampton Roads, and grow the offshore wind workforce in our Commonwealth. We are thrilled to celebrate great news like this in what has been a challenging year.”

The overall cost of the project, including construction and commissioning and excluding financing costs, is projected at $500 million. Dominion said the vessel is expected to run continuously for years for different offshore wind projects off the coast.

There’s currently a two-turbine, 12 megawatt pilot offshore Virginia project operating about 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, awaiting the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) final technical review, expected to be completed by the end of the year. The pilot project completed its final stage in October and is the “first fully operational wind power generation facility in U.S. federal waters with the capability to generate enough electricity to power up to 3,000 Virginia homes.”

After ocean surveys and geotechnical work, the $8 billion full-scale 2,640 megawatt commercial project will go up next to the pilot project. Construction on those 200-plus turbines is expected to begin in 2024, and when it’s completed the project will provide enough electricity to power up to 660,000 homes.