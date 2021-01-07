Kaine joins calls to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC/WAVY) — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is joining calls to invoke the 25th amendment to force the removal of President Donald Trump after his supporters attacked the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

“So that we don’t have a commander-in-chief who is completely deranged,” Kaine said during a virtual briefing with reporters on Thursday morning. He called the events a “riot, insurrection, domestic terrorism.”

Under the 25th amendment, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet could declare the president unable to “discharge the powers and duties of his office” and put Vice President Pence in charge. If Trump disputes the determination, two-thirds of the House and Senate would need to vote to put the vice president in charge.

Though at this time it doesn’t appear that Pence or most of the cabinet is on board, despite several members of the administration resigning. At least one Republican, Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called for the 25th amendment to be used.

JUST IN: Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said Trump should be removed from office now @WAVY_News https://t.co/ibB1uUBhgq — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 7, 2021

If the 25th amendment isn’t triggered, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) says Congress should reconvene to impeach Trump. Democratic representatives from Virginia, Donald McEachin and Jennifer Wexton, are among those calling for impeachment.

The Senate has adjourned until Jan. 19, and the House adjourned until after the inauguration on Jan. 20.

Kaine also said that President Trump should not be allowed to attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Sen. Kaine: Law enforcement should investigate insurrectionists including Donald Trump. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/O2nPrtfJNQ — Stephanie Harris (@StephanieWAVY) January 7, 2021

Additionally, he’s calling for an investigation into how a security breach was allowed to happen, saying there were”major errors” in planning and a noticeable disparity comparing the response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations earlier this year.

“These law enforcement professionals knew what was coming and they were inadequately prepared to a shocking degree,” Kaine said. “We spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year to defend this nation and yet we couldn’t defend the Capitol from people with Confederate flags and Aushiwitz t-shirts.”

The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said more than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured on Wednesday and several Capitol Police officers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Kaine said the insurrectionists should be thoroughly investigated and appropriately charged. He called their actions domestic terrorism and an effort to overthrow the U.S. government. Two people from Mathews County, Virginia, Cindy Fitchett and Douglas Sweet, were arrested.

All four Republicans in Virginia’s Congressional Delegation supported at least one objection to counting Biden’s electoral votes: Rep. Ben Cline, Rep. Bob Good, Rep. Morgan Griffith and Rep. Rob Wittman.

Asked about their objections, Kaine said, “It’s outrageous and I’ll tell you it is also spineless…is their anything easier and more chicken sh** than objecting to results in some other states…because those voters can’t hold you accountable…they were willing to disenfranchise people.”