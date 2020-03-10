Kaine backs bill to require emergency paid sick leave as coronavirus spreads

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D) is cosponsoring legislation that would provide emergency paid sick leave to all American workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, and for future public health emergencies.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, both Democrats.

“A public health crisis like the coronavirus underscores the urgent need to pass paid sick leave legislation. Workers deserve the flexibility to care for their health without fear of losing a paycheck,” Kaine said. “This legislation will help ensure that no American has to put their health – and the health of others in their community – at risk to keep their job.”

The emergency paid sick days bill would require all employers to allow employees to accrue seven days of paid sick leave and an additional 14 days of sick leave available immediately in case of a public health emergency such as the coronavirus.

“Twenty-seven percent of private sector workers don’t have paid sick days and will go without pay if they can’t show up at work,” Kaine’s office wrote in a news release. “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines advise people to stay home if they are sick. However, for many workers—including many restaurant workers, truck drivers, people in the service industry, and more—staying home from work means losing a paycheck or losing your job.”

The legislation would mean workers don’t lose pay if they’re sick, and also don’t spread the disease further.

The bill would also ensure paid sick leave covers work missed if an employee’s child’s school is closed due to a public health emergency.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

Latest Coronavirus News: