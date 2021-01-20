Juvenile arrested for December’s Valley View Mall shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke Police say they have taken a juvenile into custody for the Valley View Mall shooting that took place on Dec. 26.
According to Roanoke Police, during the investigation, detectives were able to identify a juvenile as the suspect.
Police say the victim of the incident was a juvenile male who knew the suspect.
After the juvenile was identified as a suspect, petitions for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were obtained by police.
The juvenile male came to the Roanoke Police Department and was taken into custody on a detention order on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and subsequently transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.
Roanoke Police continue to investigate the incident.