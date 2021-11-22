Jury deliberates for 2nd day in ‘Unite the Right’ trial

FILE – White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. A jury began deliberations Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in a civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jurors have finished their second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The jury has deliberated for about 15 hours over two days.

At one point on Monday, they indicated they may be having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on several allegations in the lawsuit filed by nine people who were physically hurt or emotionally traumatized by the violence.

Jurors asked Judge Norman Moon if they are unable to come to a unanimous decision on the lawsuit’s first three claims if they still need to decide on the other three claims.