Joint funeral service to be held at JMU for two Bridgewater officers killed in shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The lives of Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” A. Jefferson will be honored during a joint funeral service on Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.

The service will be at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University. The service starts at 11 a.m.

The officers were shot and killed in the line of duty at Bridgewater’s campus Tuesday afternoon. The shooting prompted a campus wide lockdown and search for the shooter.

Law enforcement officers from several offices worked to arrest Alexander Wyatt Campbell in connection to the officers’ deaths.

The officers were said to be close friends and remembered by the Bridgewater community as a dynamic duo.