JMU, UVA students test positive for coronavirus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Students at James Madison University and the University of Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus, university officials announced Thursday.

This comes as universities across Virginia, including JMU and UVA, have moved their classes online for the rest of the semester as Virginia reports nearly 100 confirmed cases statewide as of Friday morning.

JMU says the student lives off campus and recently traveled overseas, and the travel was for personal reasons and not a university-sponsored trip. Officials say the student was not treated at the university’s health center and is self isolating off campus. Three positive coronavirus cases in Harrisonburg and surrounding Rockingham County had been reported as of Thursday night.

“The Virginia Department of Health is managing the case, identifying and reaching out to individuals who may have been in contact with the student and informing them of their need to isolate,” university officials wrote. “… we wish our student well in the weeks ahead and hope for their quick recovery.”

The UVA student who tested positive was living off campus in Albemarle County and is also believed to have contracted the virus during recent international travel, the university announced. The student is currently in isolation and receiving care.

It’s the third case at UVA, after two university employees tested positive, but first for a student. The first was a staff member of the university’s Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center and the other was a employee at UVA’s Biocomplexity Institute in Arlington, Virginia.

JMU and UVA have also canceled their spring commencements.