HARRISONBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following the recent death of Lauren Bernett, a James Madison University (JMU) sophomore who played as catcher for the softball team, school officials have decided to call off the remaining games in the 2022 softball season.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”

According to JMU, the cancellations include a contest on Tuesday, May 3 against Virginia and a three-game league series on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 against Elon.

This news comes after five games were already called off last week, including a doubleheader against Longwood and a weekend series with Delaware.

“JMU concludes its season at 21-21 overall and 10-5 in conference play. The Dukes won their final five games of the season,” the university said in a statement to WFXR News on Monday, May 2. “The conference games vs. Elon are counted as ‘no contests’ and there will be no adjustments made to the league standings.”