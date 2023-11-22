WSHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — After congress passed a resolution to keep the government funded, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans released a statement.

The statement follows the passing of H.R. 6363, the continuing Appropriating and Other Extensions Act, being signed into law.

“Congress worked together to pass a continuing resolution, and keep our government funded,” Kiggans said. “Stopgap bills like this are far from ideal, especially for our defense industrial base which needs stability when it comes to funding, but I voted in favor of it to avoid a government shutdown.”

Kiggans said a government shutdown would threaten national security, and interrupt critical services for working families. With SEAL teams, two carrier strike groups deployed and struggling families, Hampton Roads could not afford a shutdown, Kiggans said.

“By passing this continuing resolution, we are able to focus on getting our remaining fiscally conservative appropriations bills across the finish line,” Kiggans said. “I remain committed, now more than ever, to finding a path forward to reduce spending, secure our borders and truly tackle the problems plaguing the American people. I came to Congress to fight for the people of Southeast Virginia. That will never change.”