James City County Police looking for missing 49-year-old woman last seen Sunday evening

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are seeking the help of the community in finding a missing 49-year-old woman.

Police say 49-year-old Lisa Kavitz was last seen around 6 p.m. at the end of Discovery Park Boulevard on the walking trail.

According to reports, she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, Khaki pants and was barefoot.

Officials say Kavitz suffers from a medical condition which poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Lisa Kavitz, call (757) 566-0112