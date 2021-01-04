James City County appoints Deputy Chief Steve Rubino as Interim Chief of Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Administrator Scott Stevens has appointed Deputy Chief Steve Rubino as Interim Chief of Police Monday.

The latest Chief Brad Rinehimer’s promotion to Assistant County Administrator.

Rubino has been with JCCPD for 34 years where he has been Deputy Chief since 2014. Rubino serves as the Administrative Services Division Commander and oversees the Administrative Services Unit and Professional Standards Unit. He also serves as the Department’s Public Information Officer and the Internal Affairs Coordinator.

Rubino has also been in charge of the Uniform Division, Investigations Division and the Community & Administrative Services Divi­sion. He has served as a Police Officer, Senior Police Officer and Investiga­tor. He has been a Sergeant assigned to Uniform Patrol on Day Shift, a Lieu­tenant on Evening Shift and Major over all three Divisions within the Department. He has been a member of the Department’s SWAT Team and has served as a Sniper, Assistant Commander and Team Commander. He holds many specialty instructor certifications to include ASP Baton, Chemical Weapons, Firearms, Homeland Defense and Less Lethal.

Rubino will step into the new role effective Jan. 16.