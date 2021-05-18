James City County announces new police chief

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County has a new police chief.

Eric A. Peterson was named the new chief following an announcement Tuesday.

Officials say Peterson has served in all aspects of the department including his most recent position as the Division Commander of the Police Department’s Support Services Division.

James City County officials say Peterson brings over 26 years of police experience into the position. He previously served over 22 years in the United States Army and Army Reserve, retiring as an E-8, First Sergeant.



Peterson has a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from St. Leo University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy #277 and the University of Richmond’s Professional Executive Leadership School along with numerous other leadership courses.



James City County Administrator Scott Stevens commended peterson and stated he will bring energy and enthusiasm to the position.