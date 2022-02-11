‘It’s shocking and it has to change’: Bills before the Virginia General Assembly aim to reverse mass incarceration

This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Jamie Foxx in a scene from “Just Mercy.” The 2019 film, which chronicles courtroom struggles against racial injustice and mass incarceration, will be made free on digital platforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death. (Jake Netter/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In the land of the free, more people are behind bars than in any other wealthy country worldwide. As explained in Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow,” mass incarceration started in the 1960s and over the decades, so-called “tough-on-crime” policies have disproportionately locked up minorities for drug-related crimes.

Even as marijuana has been legalized in some form in most states, including Virginia, 40,000 people remain behind bars for marijuana-related charges.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

“I think Virginia is a great example of that. In Virginia, only 18% of the overall population is Black, yet 55% of the corrections population is Black,” said Bradley Haywood, a public defender who is also the executive director of Justice Forward Virginia.

The collateral damage — often devastating — is in the headlines every day. According to the National Institute of Justice, children of the incarcerated are more likely to be expelled from school and involved in crime.

“What do we have to show for it? We don’t have safer communities; our violent crime rate is higher than most wealthy nations. It’s incredibly alarming. It’s shocking and it has to change,” said Haywood.

Change could come this year as a bipartisan effort is underway to offer a second look at long sentences.

“It allows them to get a second look by the sentencing court at that sentence after a period of about 10 years to determine whether that sentence is still appropriate. And at the same time, they look at whether that person has changed while they have been in the department of corrections.”

In Portsmouth, The M.A.N. Foundation offers support services for former prisoners and their families. Last year, in partnership with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, the foundation hosted a holiday celebration for prisoners at the Portsmouth jail and their families.

Founder Jaclyn Walker told 10 On Your Side her organization helps those behind bars form meaningful relationships with loved ones as they complete their sentences.

“The key to stopping or decreasing the rate of recidivism is family time and the connection. When we’re able to bring the families together, they can readjust so much better when they are released from jail or prison,” Walker said.

Both bills are currently under view by committees. In a news release, Shawn Weneta, policy strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union, commented on the proposed legislation.

“This is bipartisan, transparent, smart-on-crime legislation that is just one piece of the puzzle to addressing mass incarceration in Virginia,” said Weneta.