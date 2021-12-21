‘It just hurts so bad’: Mom of mysterious Virginia crash victim asks others to stay safe on interstate roads

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – At least two people have died in the last month after getting out of their smashed cars following interstate crashes. The most recent crash resulted in a man getting hit by an SUV on Interstate 95 after his vehicle was hit by another SUV from behind.

Mom of 27-year-old Shameek Price told 8News she was on the phone with her son just before he died on Dec. 7 in Brunswick County.

On that Tuesday, Shameek was driving on I-85 and told his mom over the phone that he was hit by an 18-wheeler. He told her his car flipped three times. Despite that phone call, Virginia State Police said they do not have any reports of a crash involving two vehicles in that area.

“It just hurts so bad,” Shamika Price told 8News in an interview about the loss of her first born.

Now, she wants others to make sure they are safe when on the dangerous interstate roads.

Worried, Shamika Price stayed on the phone with her son that day, asking him, “Oh my god, Shameek, are you alright?”

He told her he was bleeding on his nose. Shamika Price said her son walked around 2.5 miles away from the crash trying to find a gas station or hospital.

“I said, you’re not going to find a hospital. Where are you? I said, send me your location,” she said she told her son.

The last thing Shamika Price said she told her son was to stop walking in the woods and get where others could see him. She hoped he would reach the gas station or hospital.

Around 6:35 a.m., a state trooper patrolling the area found his vehicle damaged and abandoned on the interstate. After searching the area, the trooper reported no driver in sight and the vehicle was towed away.

Two hours later, first responders found Shameek dead on Route 1. Police didn’t state whether he was fatally injured on Route 1 or elsewhere.

A second deadly crash similar to the situation involving Shameek Price happened early Sunday morning on I-95.

Belmir Alic, of Henrico, was driving south on I-95 when he ran off the left side of the highway near the Downtown Expressway and hit a jersey wall.

After coming to a stop, Alic was getting out of his car when it was hit by a Dodge Journey SUV. The impact of the crash knocked him into the middle of the interstate where he was hit again by a Hyundai Tucson SUV.

The driver of the Dodge, 22-year-old Zaina Farris, was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

VSP is still investigating what caused the crash.

Driving on the interstate, needing to pull over after a crash or needing to change a tire can be dangerous, according to Morgan Dean with AAA.

“You think that you’ve gotten out of one crash and then you’re right in the middle of another one and that’s what’s so dangerous about the roadside,” he said.

He recommends not worrying about moving a vehicle out of lanes if it’s too dangerous.

“Pull it over to the side of the roadway, get it to that safe spot and if you don’t feel safe in that vehicle, and you can safely exit, and get over a jersey wall or up onto a hill where you are away from traffic, that might be your best bet,” he explained.

Dean also recommends to put flashers on if possible and to call 911 following a crash.