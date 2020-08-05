Isaias aftermath: Thousands still without power day after storm, several tornadoes touched down in region on Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 80,000 people in southeast Virginia, and northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks, are without power on Wednesday morning as the region cleans up from tropical storm Isaias.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, these cities in the Hampton Roads area were still without power, per Dominion Energy:

Chesapeake 8,915

Hampton 10,628

Isle Of Wight 1,425

James City 146

Newport News 16,416

Norfolk 3,321

Poquoson City 358

Portsmouth 7,776

Suffolk 7,046

Surry 111

Virginia Beach 23,282

Williamsburg 4

York 998

Though Dominion says it has restored power to nearly 80% of the 508,000 total customers who lost service.

“While we have made great progress, we are not letting up. We’ll continue to work around-the-clock until we have restored service to the 105,000 customers who remain without power,” said Samantha Q. Moore with Dominion. “We know how hard it is to be without electricity, especially right now, and want to assure customers that we are working around the clock to get everyone back up and running. The additional resources coming in today will work to help the restoration process in the hardest hit areas.”

Dominion says Isaias ranks as the 10th largest and most damaging storm in the company’s history, based on the number of customers that lost power. Crews from South Carolina, and as far away as Oklahoma, are coming in to help.

At least five tornadoes touched down around the region during Isaias: two in Suffolk, one in Courtland, one in James City County and one in Gloucester County, with two more in Bertie County, North Carolina, that were deadly. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to survey the damage in Bertie on Wednesday morning.

Storm Reports

No fatalities in Virginia due to Isaias have been reported, and injuries were minor, but damage was widespread. Suffolk and Courtland saw roofs and walls blown off buildings, and nearly the entire front of a church in Norfolk was torn away by winds, though no injuries were reported there.

A tornado on the Northern Neck partially collapsed the roof of a home where a couple in their 80s live.

