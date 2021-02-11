Investigation: Virginia Medicaid pays for Chesapeake man’s brain injury treatment in Massachusetts

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — He’s 600 miles away, but he should be here in his home state. That’s what family members say regarding a Chesapeake man who suffered a severe brain injury.



His case points out an aggravating problem with the Virginia Medicaid system for patients like him and their loved ones.



Eric Fletcher is one of an estimated 50 Virginians with traumatic brain injuries who have been treated at a Massachusetts nursing home. Others like him are also being treated in other states. Virginia Medicaid pays for it — in Eric Fletcher’s case, for more than a decade. His family says that money should go toward care here in Virginia.

Eric Fletcher was riding his motorcycle in 2005 near Ahoskie, NC.

“There was a newly-paved road that should have been closed,” his wife Kathleen Fletcher said. “There weren’t even markings that a corner was coming up. That’s how he sustained a severe traumatic brain injury.”

An experienced motorcycle rider, Eric Fletcher was wearing a helmet that day.

“It was very traumatic, and confusing, and heartbreaking,” recalled Eric Fletcher’s daughter Lauren, who was 16 at the time.

The tragic accident cost him a vital part of his brain. He lost one of his frontal lobes and damaged the other.

“At the time, we didn’t really know what a traumatic brain injury was,” Kathleen Fletcher said.

Dr. David Cifu is the chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, as well as senior TBI specialist for the Veterans Health Administration. He says the frontal lobes control what’s known as “executive functioning.”

“They allow you to interact with the world in a civil, mature, and intellectual way — high-level thinking skills, divided attention and memory and judgement, things that we all take for granted.”

Note: Cifu cited the remarkable 1848 case of Phineas Gage as a turning point for brain science involving the functions and importance of the frontal lobes. Gage somehow managed to survive a horrific injury when an explosion launched a pointed metal rod through his skull.

The cost of private nurses and the burden of caring for Eric Fletcher at home proved too heavy after his crash.

In 2007, Virginia Medicaid found care for him at Braintree Manor nursing home in Massachusetts. Since then, ownership has changed.

“I would say that the facility at Braintree Manor is not providing Eric the proper care,” said Anne McDonnell, executive director for the Brain Injury Association of Virginia. “Years ago, when they first started sending folks up to Braintree Manor, that nursing home was owned by a company that invested in the care of these individuals and provided them appropriate therapy.”

“It went from private care to just now it’s corporate America,” Kathleen Fletcher said.

We reached out to Braintree’s parent company and a representative provided this statement:

“The safety of our residents and employees is of the utmost importance and this is at the center of all decisions we have made and continue to make.



“It would be a violation of an individual’s HIPAA and PHI protected rights to confirm or deny that

an individual is or was a resident at our facility at any time without written express authorization

from them or their responsible party.



“However, as governed by (The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that oversees nursing facilities) as well as State and Federal regulations, residents or their

responsible party have the right to coordinate and facilitate a safe discharge to an appropriate

receiving facility from any skilled nursing facility.“

Virginia Medicaid pays the licensed skilled nursing facility $380 every day to take care of Fletcher. His family and McDonnell, their advocate, insist that better alternatives are available right here in the commonwealth.

Back to Eric Fletcher’s condition, which his family says has mellowed over time.

“There were violent tendencies,” Kathleen Fletcher said. “Then of course seizures started, grand mal seizures and that was a whole different ballgame.”

“He was stronger back then. He had a lot more strength,” Lauren said, adding that a lack of appropriate physical, occupational or speech therapy has accelerated her father’s physical decline.

Cifu says Eric Fletcher’s aftereffects are typical for his injury.

“He remembers everything before the accident and nothing after it, except for those he loves,” Kathleen Fletcher said. Eric Fletcher also has no recollection of the accident itself, and never will.

“This happened so fast, it’s like a computer that turned off,” Cifu said. “It was never in the memory and he can never get it back.”

McDonnell says Eric Fletcher’s history of aggressive behavior makes it a challenge to find alternative care closer to home.

“Eric has a constellation of physical, cognitive and behavioral deficits that compromise his ability to be cared for in some locations,” McDonnell said.

Eric Fletcher’s family is trying to get him transferred to either Tree of Life in Richmond or NeuroRestorative in Blacksburg. Both have agreed to accept Eric Fletcher if they could get reimbursement from Medicaid. Normally, Tree of Life would charge $23,500 a month, and NeuroRestorative $45,000 a month, according to the family.

“Either of these facilities would be something that would be far better for him than a nursing home,” McDonnell said.

But neither is “classified as a nursing home,” so Medicaid won’t pay. Cifu sees some reasoning behind that.

“We’ve referred patients to both (Tree of Life and NeuroRestorative) and with good success. While those two facilities I have nothing but positive things to say about, there are facilities out there that will market themselves that aren’t regulated,” Cifu said.

Medicaid pays Braintree an average of $11,500 a month for Eric Fletcher’s care. The family says NeuroRestorative would be willing to care for Eric Fletcher at that rate. They’ve lobbied 17 state senators to get the policy changed and get their husband and father closer to home.

“It would be huge. We could see him every day,” Lauren said. “He could see his grandchildren grow up along with his children. He could be a part of family gatherings, birthdays, and Christmases again.”

“I’m standing behind them saying ‘I know this is discouraging, but this is a long-term fight and we are gonna go down swinging because they need somebody in their corner, because they’re in Eric’s corner,'” McDonnell said.

If McDonnell and the family are successful in getting Virginia Medicaid to change its policy, it could have a wide-ranging effect. McDonnell says it would lead to federal matching funds — doubling the funding for brain injury care for cases such as Eric Fletcher’s.

A 2015 study by researchers at James Madison University examined the state care system for neurobehavioral services. It concluded that a waiver system, tailored for a patient’s individual needs with a more holistic approach, is required to meet the needs of people such as Eric Fletcher.

McDonnell will ask the General Assembly for an additional $8 million dollars in next year’s budget session, to bring patients home and increase the daily Medicaid rate, so that Virginia families would have more brain injury treatment options closer to home.