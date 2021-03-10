Interim investigation report into allegations of racism, cultural hostility, sexual harassment at VMI released

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News is learning more about the preliminary investigation into the culture at Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

An independent law firm, Barnes and Thornburg, is handling the investigation into allegations of racism and cultural hostility at VMI.

The special investigation team sent a 107 page survey to current cadets and employees.

The interim report shows current cadets and recent alumni say it, “was and is” a common experience to hear racial slurs among cadets.

The investigation is also looking at claims of sexual harassment and assault which shows at eight-percent of female cadets report they have experienced some sort of sexual assault while at VMI.

WFXR News is also learning that there are allegations regarding a culture of silence and a lack of consistency around disciplinary proceedings; however, investigators say the majority of alumni are extremely loyal to the school, even those who made critical remarks.

The special investigative team will continue to review findings.

A final written report will be submitted on or before June 1.

View the full investigative report below.