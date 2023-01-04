FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said an instructional assistant at an elementary school faces a charge of Simple Assault after she was accused of assaulting a special needs student.

The Fairfax County Police Department said an employee at Glen Forest Elementary School in the Falls Church area of the county saw Meredith Capets, 36, of Alexandria assault the student on Dec. 8, 2022. The employee told administrators, and officers found out about the incident that evening.

Detectives conducted interviews and on Jan. 3, 2023 they obtained a warrant for Capets arrest. She turned herself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. The warrant was served, and Capets was released on an usecured bond.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked anyone with information about the situation to call (703) 246-7800 and choose Option 3. Information also can be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers of Fairfax County at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.