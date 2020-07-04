Inmate killed in attack at Red Onion State Prison

POUND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Red Onion State Prison was killed Friday, the Department of Corrections said in a release. The offender’s cellmate is suspected of the attack.

“The 47-year-old male inmate was pronounced dead at Dickenson Community Hospital at 6:49 p.m. The inmate was in general population, serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder. His name is being withheld while the VADOC attempts to reach his next of kin,” the Department of Corrections said.

The cellmate, a 54-year-old man, is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and other various charges.

VADOC says the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Red Onion State Prison is located in Pound, Virginia.

Latest Posts