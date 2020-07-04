Live Now
North Carolina holding coronavirus briefing

Inmate killed in attack at Red Onion State Prison

Virginia

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

POUND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Red Onion State Prison was killed Friday, the Department of Corrections said in a release. The offender’s cellmate is suspected of the attack.

“The 47-year-old male inmate was pronounced dead at Dickenson Community Hospital at 6:49 p.m. The inmate was in general population, serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder. His name is being withheld while the VADOC attempts to reach his next of kin,” the Department of Corrections said.

The cellmate, a 54-year-old man, is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and other various charges.

VADOC says the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Red Onion State Prison is located in Pound, Virginia.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10