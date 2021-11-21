Inmate at state prison in Big Stone Gap killed following in-cell attack

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap has died after an apparent attack by another inmate, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

VDOC says the victim was a 47-year-old man and was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Hospital.

On Sunday, authorities identified the victim as Gregory Pierce. Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses, and his apparent killer is already serving a life sentence for homicide.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and the assailant was also serving a life sentence.