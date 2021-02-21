Injured hiker rescued after falling off Sawtooth Trail in Roanoke County Saturday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – An injured hiker had to be rescued Saturday after falling off Sawtooth Trail in Roanoke County.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. When Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the McAfee Knob parking lot, they had to walk about one mile to locate the hiker who had fallen down a steep embankment.

The hiker was said to have had a head injury.

A total of approximately 20 personnel responded to the call.

The hiker was ultimately rescued and was carried out through steep, icy terrain and over a creek before exiting near the Homeplace Restaurant.

The hiker was taken to the hospital with what was said to be non-life-threatening injuries around two hours after the initial call for rescue was placed.

