Initiatives discussed to improve rural broadband

In this May 8, 2019, photo, third-grade student Miles Stidham uses an East Webster High School laptop to do homework in Maben, Miss. The Stidhams are unable to get internet at their home in the country, so they take advantage of the internet in the school’s library. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MINERAL, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia are discussing ways to improve reliable internet service in rural areas.

The Daily Progress reports that U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosted a Rural Broadband Summit on Saturday at Louisa County High School in Mineral, Virginia, to discuss initiatives to bring internet access to rural communities.

The Federal Communications Commission sets the benchmark for internet reliability at 25 megabytes per second for downloads and 3 megabytes per second for uploads.

Statewide, 97 percent of urban areas have access to internet speeds that meet the federal benchmarks, compared to 71 percent in rural areas.