Infant abducted from Louisa County believed to be in extreme danger, officers believe he is with mother

Virginia

by: WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 7-month-old Killian Briers, who was last seen on Sunday at a county residence.

Officers believe the infant was abducted by his mother, 35-year-old Lauren Lloyd.

Virginia State Police said they believe the child is in “extreme danger.”

They are now monitoring for Lloyd’s white 2008 Honda Accord with the VA Tag, UJY- 6994.

The LCSO says anyone with information that could help find the child should call 540-967-1234.

Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Killian’s is described as a white male, just over one foot tall and weighing 19 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10