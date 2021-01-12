Infant abducted from Louisa County believed to be in extreme danger, officers believe he is with mother

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 7-month-old Killian Briers, who was last seen on Sunday at a county residence.
Officers believe the infant was abducted by his mother, 35-year-old Lauren Lloyd.
Virginia State Police said they believe the child is in “extreme danger.”
They are now monitoring for Lloyd’s white 2008 Honda Accord with the VA Tag, UJY- 6994.
The LCSO says anyone with information that could help find the child should call 540-967-1234.
Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Killian’s is described as a white male, just over one foot tall and weighing 19 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
