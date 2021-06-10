In search of a new home? Here are the 30 cheapest places to live in Virginia

Virginia

Petersburg and Hopewell make the cut

by: Stacker, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

(STACKER/NEXSTAR) — The real estate market is booming – the median cost of a home has increased by 20 percent. But there are still plenty of places in Virginia where you can find a good deal.

Only two places in the Richmond region made the list. If you’re looking for a home in the western part of the state, however, you’ll find options that won’t break the bank. Keep reading to discover which counties in Virginia have the lowest home prices and the methodology used to put together this list.

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

30. Buena Vista City

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $503 (4.6% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $527
  • Median home value in 2020: $135,800
  • Ranked #1,538 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

29. Sussex County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $492 (10.7% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $551
  • Median home value in 2020: $132,900
  • Ranked #1,486 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

28. Hopewell City

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $481 (8.0% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $523
  • Median home value in 2020: $129,900
  • Ranked #1,432 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

27. Patrick County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $477 (5.0% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $502
  • Median home value in 2020: $128,700
  • Ranked #1,404 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

26. Giles County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $476 (11.2% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $536
  • Median home value in 2020: $128,500
  • Ranked #1,401 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

25. Alleghany County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $475 (5.6% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $503
  • Median home value in 2020: $128,400
  • Ranked #1,395 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Rhyssdavies // Wikimedia Commons

24. Lunenburg County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $475 (5.2% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $501
  • Median home value in 2020: $128,200
  • Ranked #1,394 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

23. Greensville County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $467 (12.3% greater than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $416
  • Median home value in 2020: $126,300
  • Ranked #1,359 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

22. Emporia City

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $464 (13.1% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $534
  • Median home value in 2020: $125,300
  • Ranked #1,338 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
vastateparksstaff // Wikimedia Commons

21. Halifax County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $461 (5.3% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $487
  • Median home value in 2020: $124,500
  • Ranked #1,324 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

20. Bland County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $450 (1.8% greater than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $442
  • Median home value in 2020: $121,400
  • Ranked #1,233 out of 3,120 counties nationwid
Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

19. Carroll County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $448 (4.9% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $471
  • Median home value in 2020: $121,100
  • Ranked #1,224 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

18. Brunswick County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $446 (6.7% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $478
  • Median home value in 2020: $120,400
  • Ranked #1,204 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

17. Charlotte County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $444 (4.3% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $464
  • Median home value in 2020: $120,000
  • Ranked #1,195 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

16. Bristol City

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $431 (14.7% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $505
  • Median home value in 2020: $116,300
  • Ranked #1,111 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

15. Petersburg City

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $423 (10.4% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $472
  • Median home value in 2020: $114,200
  • Ranked #1,064 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

14. Grayson County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $409 (0.5% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $411
  • Median home value in 2020: $110,400
  • Ranked #978 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

13. Tazewell County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $396 (3.6% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $411
  • Median home value in 2020: $106,900
  • Ranked #879 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

12. Russell County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $389 (6.9% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $418
  • Median home value in 2020: $105,100
  • Ranked #830 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

11. Galax City

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $384 (11.9% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $436
  • Median home value in 2020: $103,600
  • Ranked #795 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

10. Smyth County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $381 (7.1% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $410
  • Median home value in 2020: $102,800
  • Ranked #773 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

9. Henry County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $373 (8.4% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $407
  • Median home value in 2020: $100,700
  • Ranked #722 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

8. Norton City

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $373 (5.8% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $396
  • Median home value in 2020: $100,600
  • Ranked #717 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

7. Scott County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $366 (13.9% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $425
  • Median home value in 2020: $98,700
  • Ranked #672 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
pfly // Wikimedia Commons

6. Lee County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $350 (7.9% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $380
  • Median home value in 2020: $94,500
  • Ranked #584 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

5. Martinsville City

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $348 (7.2% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $375
  • Median home value in 2020: $94,100
  • Ranked #567 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

4. Wise County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $340 (8.1% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $370
  • Median home value in 2020: $91,700
  • Ranked #504 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

3. Dickenson County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $322 (1.5% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $327
  • Median home value in 2020: $86,900
  • Ranked #382 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

2. Covington City

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $290 (9.4% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $320
  • Median home value in 2020: $78,200
  • Ranked #189 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

1. Buchanan County

  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $287 (6.2% less than 2019)
  • Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $306
  • Median home value in 2020: $77,600
  • Ranked #182 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Methodology

Using 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS, Credible compiled a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in the state. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth-quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10