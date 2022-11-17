PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side has received some positive news about one of the survivors of the University of Virginia mass shooting.

Mike Hollins was one of two people wounded in Sunday night’s shooting on UVA Grounds. He was shot in the back.

On Thursday, WAVY received images showing Hollins at UVA Hospital. He was admitted with what police said were life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, he was on a ventilator. But we are happy to report his condition is improving.

In this first photo, Hollins appears a little groggy, but alert enough to check out his laptop. The man by his side is family friend and Baton Rouge Attorney Gordon McKernan, who sent us the photos.

Mike Hollins in the hospital, with family friend and attorney Gordon McKernan at his side. (Photo courtesy: Gordon McKernan)

The next photo is with McKernon and Hollins’ little brother Deuce, who can’t wait to hang out with his big brother again.

Mike Hollins in the hospital with his little brother Deuce and Gordon. (Photo courtesy: Gordon McKernon)

Family members say Mike is now in intermediate care and progressing positively.

And finally, this image shows Mike with his eyes wide open, with his mother at his side.

Mike Hollins in the hospital with his mother at his side. (Photo courtesy: Gordon McKernon)

Earlier Thursday Brenda Hollins tweeted, “In the morning, LORD you hear my voice, in the morning, I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly.”

The second shooting survivor, Marlee Morgan, was released from the hospital yesterday.

Three UVA students, all football players, were killed in Sunday’s shooting.

An on Grounds memorial will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr., as well as the lives of those injured.