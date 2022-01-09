Icy spots, freezing rain to impact Virginia roadways Sunday morning; motorists urged to use caution

WAVY Chief Photographer Jeff Myers drives on I-64 westbound on the Peninsula on Jan. 3, 2022.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT officials are advising for freezing rain and icy roads throughout Virginia roads Sunday morning.



VDOT says low overnight temperatures have caused the re-freezing of moisture on roadways. Freezing rain also remains a risk in areas along interstates 81 and 66 in the northern and northwest regions of the state.

VDOT crews will be staged in impacted regions to treat icy patches and slick spots to improve motorist traction. Teams will patrol and monitor road conditions until temperatures improve Sunday.

Less traveled roads, shady spots, ramps and bridges are likely to freeze first. Motorists are advised to keep speeds slow and to use caution.

In Hampton Roads, Meteorologist Steve Fundaro says rain from the front is expected to move in after sunset, taking us into the overnight.



Rain will be occasionally moderate to heavy. We’ll likely pick up a half-inch in most locations, if not more by the time the sun comes up Monday.

Remember:

Do not travel if conditions are icy.

Give crews time to treat roads.

If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snowplows

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling.

For more information on winter weather travel, CLICK HERE.

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.