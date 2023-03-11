RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is begging gun owners to take more precautions, and lock up their firearms after a 13-year-old boy was killed in what the City says was an accidental shooting Friday night.

Richmond Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Stockton Street just before 10 p.m. Friday, March 10 for the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old boy — identified by the City of Richmond only as being a part of the Nash-Mitchell family — with a gunshot wound.

The teen died at the scene.

Stoney sent out an emotional release Saturday morning, mourning the unnecessary loss of a child that he said could have been prevented.

“My heart breaks for the Nash-Mitchell family who lost their 13-year-old son last night,” Stoney said in the statement. “As I have said before, we have too many damn guns in this community. Guns that are too easily accessible by our children and result in tragedies, like what occurred last night. If you own a gun, I am begging you, lock it up so that we can prevent unnecessary loss that will be felt for a lifetime.”

Family members identified the boy as Marquan Mitchell.