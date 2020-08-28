Husband, three others charged in Henry County, Virginia murder

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The husband of a woman found dead in a Henry County home on May 13 has now been charged in her murder, along with three others.

Virginia State Police say Pamela S. Morse, 63, of Martinsville, was found dead in her home in the 1300 block of Wingfield Orchard Road. VSP say her husband, David Lee Morse, 66, called 911 at 7:52 a.m. to say he had just arrived home from work and found his wife dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office said she died from a gunshot wound.

While investigating, police discovered a 2010 Jeep Compass missing from the house and several items stolen from the house. The Jeep was found abandoned later that day behind a home in Franklin County. Several items stolen from the Henry County crime scene, including several guns, were found in teh Jeep.

David Morse is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is held at the Martinsville City Jail.

David Morse, charged with first degree murder of his wife (Courtesy: Martinsville Bulletin)

Collin Joshua Russell, 37, of Stuart, faces five charges: 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Russell is held at the Patrick County Jail without bond.

Collin Joshua Russell, 37 (Courtesy: Patrick County Sheriff’s Office)

Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald, 54 (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan is charged with 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. She is held without bond at the Martinsville City Jail.

Casey Rogers, 27 (Courtesy of Martinsville Sheriff’s Office)

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office continues to investigate this case, along with the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

No other information has been released at this time.

