Hundreds of drivers stranded for hours on I-95 in Fredericksburg area after snowstorm

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Hundreds of cars were still stranded on I-95 near Fredericksburg early Tuesday after getting stuck in Monday’s snowstorm. Some have been trapped since Monday afternoon, with kids and pets in the car and freezing temperatures outside.

Those stranded include a Virginia Beach resident and even Sen. Tim Kaine, who said in a tweet Tuesday morning that he was still stuck on I-95 19 hours later.

JUST IN: Sen. Tim Kaine says after 19 hours he's still stuck on I-95 in the Northern Virginia area after Monday's snowstorm that's trapped hundreds on the interstate.



As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of Interstate 95 were still shut down between exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 (Dumfries Road) in Dumfries, about a 48-mile closure. Chopper footage from NBC4 Washington on Tuesday morning showed many people were still stuck on southbound I-95, as many people had reported running out gas.

VDOT says snow plows and tow trucks were on the scene and crews were working to get the vehicles off the interstate at nearby interchanges.

Crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them – for the southbound queue 143 (Garrisonville) and 140 (Courthouse) and northbound at exit 104 and exit 110.

More than a dozen people contacted WAVY sister station WRIC in desperation, saying this has been a nightmare with no sign of relief.

“Everybody right now is just sleeping it off,” said Marvin Romero, who has been stranded in his car with his two daughters since 3 p.m. Monday. ” [We’ve been] waiting for the time when we can finally be free from this.”

A Virginia Beach resident named Andy who spoke with WAVY’s Katie Collett on Tuesday morning said he’s been stuck since 7:30 p.m. Monday night. He had essentials but was worried about others.

I just interviewed a Virginia Beach resident named Andy who has been trapped on I-95 near Dumfries since 7:30 last night. This is what he is seeing on the ground. His full story on FOX43 in minutes. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7EuTs8g8sC — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) January 4, 2022

“I’m here with my daughter, my other daughter is in the back sleeping, this was totally unexpected,” Romero said. “Thankfully, we had some water. I actually walked around handing water out to people who may need the little I had myself.”

Drivers said they have been starving, freezing and worried about running out of gas before the traffic is relieved.

I try not to tweet about daily inconveniences, but this experience has been insane.



For the last 7+ hours, I've been stuck in my car, not moving, in a total shutdown of I-95 northbound about 30 miles south of DC. (1) — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 4, 2022

VDOT said the winter storm is to blame and crews are “working diligently” to get several disabled trucks off the highway in Stafford and Spotsylvania.

Right now, there is no concrete timetable or answers for the drivers. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam shared this statement on Tuesday morning.

The Governor’s office has been working throughout the night alongside the Virginia State Police (VSP), Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) to respond to this situation. State and local emergency personnel — with particular support from Spotsyvania, Stafford, Prince William, and Fredericksburg counties — are continuing to clear downed trees along I-95, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers. VSP has responded to 1,016 traffic crashes and assisted 1,026 motorists since early Monday morning. An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open a warming shelter for passengers, as needed. Statement from Gov. Northam’s office

The last update from VDOT came in around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning. The department said it won’t stop working until traffic is flowing.

Nina Semesta said she is afraid of running out of essentials.

“Right now, its below freezing. No easy access to gas, food or water and we can’t even exit the highway,” Semesta said.

Photo from VDOT cameras