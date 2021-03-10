Humane Society of the United States condemns giraffes’ deaths at Fairfax Co. zoo

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Humane Society of the United States is raising concerns following the recent death of two giraffes at a zoo in Northern Virginia.

The two giraffes died Monday after a barn caught fire Roer’s Zoofari in Reston, Virginia.

The Fairfax County Fire & Rescue fire said via Twitter that the two giraffes were found dead inside the barn. No other animals were hurt during the fire, and all are in the care of the zoo staff.

Now, the Humane Society of the United States are condemning the deaths as tragedies due to “operations that should never exist at all.”

In a statement responding to the deaths of the animals, Humane Society of the United States CEO Kitty Block calls in question the accreditation of Roer’s Zoofari.

Read Block’s full statement below:

“This tragedy raises serious questions about this operation and hundreds of others just like it. This facility is ‘accredited’ by an organization with weak standards that sanction ramshackle roadside operations and promotes the cruel commercialization of wild animals. The two giraffes who died in the fire are not the first disturbing deaths at this zoo and certainly won’t be the last. Inadequate facilities and poor animal care make such losses inevitable, and will continue to produce bitter, heartbreaking outcomes for animals in the absence of stronger regulations.” Kitty Block, President and CEO of the Humane Society

The Humane Society says Roer’s Zoofari is accredited by a substandard zoo trade organization called the Zoological Association of America, which is different from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“This facility has numerous Animal Welfare Act citations since 2017 (May, August) for deficiencies in handling that resulted in the deaths of three aoudads and inadequate shelter for numerous animals, including the giraffe,” humane society officials told 10 On Your Side.

The zoo said grief counselors were available for staff members, “who are devastated by this tragedy and who cared deeply for these members of the Zoofari family.”

The zoo will be closed until further notice.