LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a death after someone found human remains in Sugarland Run Stream in the Sterling area.

Deputies went to the location behind Brookfield Circle and Meadowland Lane (Sugarland Run) around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, after the person found the remains.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has the remains will determine the gender of the person who died and the cause of death as deputies tried to figure out the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call Detective T. Rodriguez at (703) 777-1021. People also can submit an anonymous tip by calling (703) 777-1919 or using the sheriff’s office’s app.