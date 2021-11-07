How Virginia legislators voted on Biden’s infrastructure plan

Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan has passed its final hurdle to becoming law, gaining approval from the House by a vote of 228-206.

The bill gained support from 13 Republicans, mostly moderates, while 6 Democrats opposed the bill because it had been separated from a broader economic stimulus bill, the ‘Build Back Better’ plan.

Check out the map below to see how your local representative voted.

The following representatives voted in favor of the bill:

  • Elaine Luria (D – VA Beach), 2nd District
  • Bobby Scott (D – Newport News), 3rd District
  • Donald McEachin (D – Emporia), 4th District
  • Abigail Spanberger (D – Henrico), 7th District
  • Don Beyer (D – Alexandria), 8th District
  • Jennifer Wexton (D – Leesburg), 10th District
  • Gerry Connolly (D – Fairfax), 11th District

The following representatives voted against the bill:

  • Rob Wittman (R – Montross), 1st District
  • Bob Good (R – Charlottesville), 5th District
  • Ben Cline (R – Roanoke), 6th District
  • Morgan Griffith (R – Salem), 9th District

