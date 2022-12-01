CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s Cyber Monday shopping saw record-breaking numbers, as people across the country spent more than $11 billion on their online purchases.

If you’re one of the people anxiously awaiting your deliveries, you’re not alone. Corporal Matt Rogers with the Chesterfield County Police Department warns — porch pirates are just as eager.

“We would prefer to prevent the crime than the crime occurring altogether.”

A porch piracy occurs when someone sets foot onto someone’s property to steal a package. To combat these crimes, police recommend scheduling your deliveries for times you know you will be home, requesting your delivery-person hide the merchandise, or having a trusted neighbor pick it up.

“You can buy a safety box and put it on your front porch,” Rogers said. “You could also try to have them delivered to your place of business.”

One could also have packages delivered to the store from which they’re ordering. Experts stress, porch piracy is a preventable crime.

“If you notice any cars driving around with no purpose, cars you don’t recognize being in the neighborhood, or vehicles driving around at an unusual time of day or night, please give us a call and let an officer come and investigate that,” Rogers said.

Rogers also highlighted the role modern technology can play in preventing you from becoming a target. Your computer likely helped you order your products, but it can also help you protect them.

“Putting alerts on your packages so that you can track them,” Rogers said. “Keeping track of our ring doorbells or any security cameras that you have.”

According to Security.org, porch pirates stole from around 49 million people last year.

“We want to do what we can to help you keep those items safe,” Rogers said.