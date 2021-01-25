How has the pandemic affected early childhood development? Survey seeks to find out

In this photo provided by Julie Mackett, the kindergarten teacher conducts her class at Ft. Meigs Elementary School, in Perrysburg, Ohio. Contact tracing and isolation protocols meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus are sidelining school employees and frustrating efforts to continue in-person learning. “I think everybody understands when you can’t have enough subs to fill the roles, it’s also a safety issue: You can’t have that many children without support from adults,” said Mackett, who went through her own two-week quarantine early in the school year after a student tested positive. (Courtesy of Julie Mackett via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The commonwealth is trying to get a handle on how the youngest Virginians are fairing during the pandemic.

Child advocates want to know about your child’s development, childcare, and how it’s affected your finances and stress.

The University of Virginia created a survey, and Eastern Virginia Medical School’s Minus 9 to 5 program is partnering with them.

They want to hear from as many Virginia families as they can to advocate for policies and funding.

Minus 9 to 5’s Preschool Development Coordinator Hampton Roads, Kristen Carter, told WAVY, “Once we know where the gaps are and where parents are needing the support we want to make childcare more easily accessible for them and also help them find quality programs.”

The survey is anonymous and can be taken in English or Spanish. You can take the survey here on your phone, tablet or computer. It’ll only take about 10 minutes to complete, but you only have until Wednesday, Jan. 25, to get it done.